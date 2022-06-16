Transfer news, rumours and update

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester United have made an offer to Christian Eriksen as the playmaker weighs up his options this summer only a year after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Finland. Daily Telegraph

Real Madrid hope to sign Borussia Dortmund’s 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, despite competition from Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool over a £78m deal. Metro

Chelsea are considering a move for goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha on a free transfer should Kepa Arrizabalaga exit Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly attracting interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham with Barcelona potentially not able to fund a deal this summer.

Chelsea’s hopes of offloading Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan have suffered a major blow after the Nerazzurri agreed to sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer from Juventus. Daily Express

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has told the club he wants to leave this summer to join Manchester City. Football Insider

Juventus expect Pogba to sign a contract with them at the beginning of next month after reaching a verbal agreement. Guardian

Chelsea could miss out on long-term target Jules Kounde as Sevilla’s France defender, 23, is now in advanced talks over a summer move to Barcelona. Catalunya Radio

Juventus could offer Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral, 24, to Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30. Calciomercato

Asensio, who has one year remaining on his contract, would like to stay at Real Madrid but believes he deserves a pay rise. Marca