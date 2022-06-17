Breakthrough in Liverpool, Bayern talks for Sadio Mane transfer


by Virjo Mufaro

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The two clubs held a meeting on Friday and the Reds accepted Bayern’s third offer believed to be worth just over £35m.

Mane will sign a three-year contract at Bayern and will undergo a medical next week ahead of the move.

Mane will be Bayern’s third signing of the transfer window, after Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazrouai joined last week.

The Senegalese winger, 30, has been at Liverpool since 2016, scoring 120 goals during his six-year spell at Anfield.

