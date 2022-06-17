Chawapiwa: It was a wasted season

Zimbabwean winger Talent Chawapiwa has admitted that the just-ended season was a wasted one for him.

The former AmaZulu speedster was released by Usuthu and joined DStv Premiership newcomers Sekhukhune United in July last year.

He made only eight appearances for Sekhukhune before he was shown the exit door six months into his two-year contract.

Chawapiwa then joined National First Division (NFD) side Platinum City Rovers but has not featured due to paperwork issues.

He admits the just-ended season was not a good one.

“The season that has passed, as for me I would say it was a bad one because I didn’t have much game time,” said Chawapiwa.

“I was signed by a team (Sekhukhune) for only one season and I managed to play there for six months. I then left and went to a NFD club (Platinum City Rovers) and also did not get the papers ready.

“So I would say it was a wasted season for me because I didn’t achieve the goals that I wanted to achieve as an indvidual and it’s a setback for me,” he added.