Transfer news, rumours and update

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Jurgen Klopp will wait until next summer for 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham as Liverpool finished their transfer business early with the signing of Calvin Ramsay. The Sun

Inter have turned down the opening bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Milan Skriniar for €50m. PSG wanted to include one player in the deal, but Inter are not interested. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan have become favourites ahead of Newcastle to sign Lille’s Netherlands Under-21 defender Sven Botman. Football Insider

Arsenal are increasingly confident that they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. The Times

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are set for further talks this weekend about the transfer of Sadio Mane. The German club have seen two bids rejected already by the Reds who are looking for a fee closer to £42.5m for the Senegal international. Sky Sports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms: “Gavi’s new contract is on the verge of being completed – we are at final stages”. Barça are already preparing all the paperworks to be signed soon. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are preparing to make a bid for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23. Guardian

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Manchester City’s new Norwegian signing Erling Haaland, 21, would not have started if the striker had moved to the Spanish side. Mirror

Barcelona members voted in favour of the club selling off part of its retail arm Barcelona Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), and part of its future TV rights revenue, so they can sign players this summer. Daily Mail

Tottenham are working to complete final details on personal terms and get contract signed to announce Yves Bissouma as their new signing. Fabrizio Romano