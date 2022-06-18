Zimbabwe faces another serious challenge ahead of CHAN Qualifiers

The locally-based Warriors team will have to find an alternative home venue in a foreign land for the CHAN Qualifiers after CAF upheld its ban on all local stadiums.

In the latest report released by the football body, Zimbabwe is among twenty-six countries on the continent that will not host the games on home soil due to poor standards of their grounds.

The National Sports Stadium, which hosted the national teams’ previous matches, still has red flags in several areas that require urgent attention.

The Harare venue last hosted an international game in November after the final World Cup Qualifier against Ethiopia.

The development is another blow, considering the country’s struggle for readmission into the international football.

Zimbabwe has until the end of the first week of July 2022 to meet FIFA’s conditions for the locally-based Warriors team to play in the CHAN Qualifiers.

The world football body wants the suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo reinstated into the office to lift the sanctions.

Should the ban be removed on time, Zimbabwe will face Malawi in the first round, and if they progress through to the second phase, they will play the winner in the match between Mozambique and Zambia.

The first legs in the opening stage will be played from July 22-24, with the second legs from July 29-31.

The second round will start with the first legs on August 26-28 and the return fixtures on September 2-4.