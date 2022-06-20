Zim drops on CAF FA Ranking again

Zimbabwe has slumped on the CAF’s Football Association Ranking again after dropping two places to number 19, with six points.

The ranking is based on the performance in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup over the last five years.

The drop comes after FC Platinum, Zimbabwe’s representative in the 2021/22 Champions League campaign, failed to reach the group stages, which could have earned the nation at least 0.5 points. The failure to field a team in the second-tier competition – the Confederation Cup, worsened the situation.

The country has now failed to pick points in the last two terms. The last time they achieved the feat was in 2020 when the Platinum Boys reached the Champions League group stage.

The top twelve countries will have two slots in the inter-club competitions next season. The list contains Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, South Africa, DRC, Angola, Sudan, Lybia, Guinea, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s participation in the coming campaign is still in doubt due to the ongoing FIFA ban, which bars the country from all forms of international football.