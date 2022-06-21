CAF pays tribute to ex-Warriors captain Musona

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has paid tribute to ex-Warriors captain Knowledge Musona who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today.

The continental football body uploaded a video featuring some of Musona’s best goals during his time with the national team.

CLINICAL IN FRONT OF THE GOAL Happy Birthday to Zimbabwe Star, #TotalEnergiesAFCON | @Online_Zifa pic.twitter.com/9t6bnFa5V1 — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 21, 2022

The birthday boy announced his retirement from international football last month.

His glittering career in the gold and green strip spanned over a decade after making his debut on 3 March 2010.

The former skipper went on to make forty-nine appearances and scored twenty-four goals.

Musona also featured in three Afcon tournaments and led the team in two editions.

He took over the captaincy in 2017 following the retirement of Willard Katsande from international football.

The retirement came on the backdrop of the national team’s ban from international football after the government interfered in running the local game.