Chiefs, Pirates shake things up as they strengthen squads ahead of new season

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed new arrivals as the two clubs rebuild their squads ahead of the new season.

Chiefs, who released ten players at the start of the month, have unveiled five new faces .

The arrivals include Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou from Swallows FC and Siyethemba Sithebe, who has been linked with the club for a year, signing from AmaZulu FC.

Chiefs also promoted Mduduzi Shabalala from the club’s reserve team.

Cross-town rivals Pirates followed up with a major shakeup by releasing six players while four new arrived at the club.

Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose are the fresh faces the Buccaneers have added to their already growing squad.

The list is completed by Nkosinathi Sibisi who arrived at the Soweto giants from AmaZulu last week.

Pirates also revealed that assistant coach Fadlu Davids will depart the club when his contract runs out at the end of June.