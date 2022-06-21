Dzvukamanja’s Pirates future uncertain

Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja’s future at Orlando Pirates is shrouded in uncertainty, amid revelations that the Soweto giants are considering offloading him ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 28-year-old former Ngezi Platinum Stars forward did not have much in terms of goals for the Buccaneers in the just-ended season.

Pirates are the gearing up for the new season and embarked on a squad over which saw them release five players — Kwanda Mngonyama, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole,Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare.

Multiple reports suggest that Dzvukamanja might be next on the list of players the club will release ahead of the new campaign.

Dzvukamanja still has one year left on his Pirates contract, having signed a 3-year deal when he joined the Soweto giants from defunct Bidvest Wits in 2020.

The former Young Warriors striker made 35 appearances in all competitions for Pirates in the 2021/22 season and scored two goals.