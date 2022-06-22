Transfer news, rumours and update

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Sadio Mane has revealed that Bayern Munich’s approach was too difficult to reject and the idea of playing for another European heavyweight was the kind of project he jumped at the chance of being involved in. Bild

Arsenal are leading the race for Fabian Ruiz, although Newcastle are also interested in the Napoli midfielder. Corriere dello Sport

Brazil winger Vinicius Junior has pledged his future to Real Madrid amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain. SporTV

Mario Gotze has returned to Germany after agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt. Gotze left the Bundesliga in 2020 and joined Dutch side PSV.

Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5m (€18m) with Liverpool to sign Takumi Minamino. The fee is an initial £12.9m (€15m) plus a further £2.6m (€3m) in add ons. Sky Sports

Chelsea and Inter Milan have reached agreement over a loan move for striker Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A will pay a loan fee worth €8m, according to reports.

PSG are moving close to agreeing a deal with Nice for Christophe Galtier to become their new manager. Le Parisien

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller from Ajax for 36m euros (£31m) as Erling Haaland’s replacement. ESPN

Arsenal have completed the singing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira for £34m including add-ons.

Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in England forward Raheem Sterling in recent weeks, while Barcelona and Chelsea are monitoring developments over the 27-year-old’s uncertain future at Manchester City. Mirror

Barcelona want to sign France defender Jules Kounde, but do not want to pay Sevilla’s 60m euros (£51.5m) asking price for the 23-year-old. Marca