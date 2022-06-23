Breaking: PSL delivers judgement on abandoned Highlanders, Dynamos game

The Premier Soccer League has released the judgement in the abandoned Castle Lager Premiership game between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The match was abandoned in the 88th minute after a long stoppage due to crowd trouble that resulted after Bosso took a late lead.

Dembare fans started the chaos by invading the pitch and uprooting the goalposts.

The League has hit both teams with fines and awarded the match to Highlanders on a three nil score line

A statement by PSL reads: “The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has released the judgement in the matter involving Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC following incidents of violence and hooliganism that took place at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“Dynamos FC have been found guilty of breaching PSL Rules and Regulations and fined a sum of US$7 500 (seven thousand five hundred United States dollars) together with the costs of the hearing, all of which shall be paid within fifteen days of receipt of the judgment. In addition the match has been awarded to Highlanders FC on a three nil score line.

“Highlanders FC were also found guilty and fined US$5 000.00 (five thousand United States dollars). The fine together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid within fifteen days of receiving the judgment.”

More to follow.