‘Munetsi’s stats are better than those of Real Madrid new signing Tchouameni’

Amid revelations that English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have their eyes set on Marshall Munetsi, it has been claimed that the Warriors star’s statistics in the French Ligue 1 are better than those of Real Madrid’s new signing Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is the 22-year French midfielder signed by the 14-time European champions from Monaco for £85 million, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Munetsi, who is on the ranks of Stade de Reims in the French top-flight, has been impressive for the Oscar Garcia-coached side, who rewarded him with a new contract last month.

Brighton have reportedly approached Reims for the Mabvuku-bred star, who is valued at around £7 million by the French side.

United Kingdom-based publication the Daily Mail, heaped praise on Munetsi in the wake of the reports.

“The Zimbabwe international, who turned 26 on Wednesday, has been impressing in the French league where his statistics have compared favourably with some of the best midfielders in the country,” wrote Simon Jones for the Daily Mail.

“Munetsi’s figures, notably on interceptions and defensive duels won in-game, put him ahead of the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni who joined Real Madrid from Monaco earlier this month and Boubacar Kamara who left Marseille for Aston Villa.

“Brighton’s analysts are understood to have reported favourably along with scouts and he is under consideration as they look to fill the void left by Yves Bissouma’s departure to Tottenham.”

Munetsi, who turned 26 yesterday, joined Reims from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in 2019 and has been one of the most consistent Warriors stars abroad.