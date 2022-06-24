New Highlanders boss to take charge of his first assignment, reveals thoughts on squad

Recently-appointed Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito will take charge of his first game in the Castle Lager Premiership against Black Rhinos on Sunday.

The Brazilian gaffer took over the reins earlier in the month when he replaced former Warriors assistant coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brito said: “I am very satisfied with the squad that I have but we know that training is training and playing a game is playing a game and that means it will be during the game that we assess the true value of the players…

“If the players show the attitude they have displayed at training, I think we will be content with finishing the rest of the season with this squad.”

The 71-year-old is a holder of the Uefa Pro License and has worked with renowned Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

The two were together at FC Porto and Brito was Mourinho’s assistant when the self-proclaimed Special One shocked the world and guided the Portuguese outfit to Champions League success in 2004.

They were also together during Mourinho’s first spell at Chelsea.

He parted ways with Mourinho in 2007.

The former central defender will be assisted at Bosso by Antonio Joao Martins Leao Torres and Joel Luphahla.