Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering a Manchester United exit this summer due to their lack of successful transfer activity. Record

Neymar’s agent has approached Barcelona to offer the Brazilian’s services to the Catalan club. The Paris Saint-Germain star’s representative reached out to discuss a €50 million deal with Xavi’s teamit. El Chiringuito

Bayern Munich are eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish striker leave for Barcelona. AS

Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The Blues are looking for defensive reinforcements after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club. Sky Italia

Juventus have an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have made a €40m (£34.4m) offer for Robert Lewandowski but Bayern Munich insist he is not for sale even though he has only a year left on his contract. Telegraph

Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old’s representatives. Football365

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. AS

AC Milan are considering signing Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the 24-year-old Brazilian’s agents have travelled to the Italian club. TuttoMercatoWeb

Lyon have made a £12 million ($15m) bid to sign Manchester United and Newcastle target Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. The Mirror