Cardiff City sign Warriors prospect Andy Rinomhota

English Championship side Cardiff City have signed Warriors prospect Andy Rinomhota on a 3-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who was born in the United Kingdom to a Zimbabwean father and British mother, joins the Blues from fellow Championship side Reading.

“Cardiff City FC are pleased to confirm that Andy Rinomhota will join the club on a 3-year contract from July 1st, 2022, subject to clearance,” reads a statement from Cardiff.

“The 25-year-old arrives in the Welsh capital from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Reading, with whom he has spent the past seven years.

“The combative midfielder made his debut for the Royals in 2017, and featured on 139 occasions for the club in total, scoring four goals.

“An energetic presence in the centre of the park, Rinomhota enjoyed a particularly strong Championship campaign in 2018/19, picking up Reading’s Player of the Season Award.”

Rinomhota is one of the United Kingdom-born players pursued by various Warriors coaches for years.

He was in the provisional Warriors squad for the Afcon 2019 finals, but a Zimbabwe passport could not be acquired in time for the gifted midfielder to be on the trip to Cairo.

Former national team coach Zdravko Logarusic called him in 2020 but Rinomhota snubbed the offer, with the hope of playing for England.