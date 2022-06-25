Chicken Inn extends lead on top as Dynamos slump in Harare

Chicken Inn opened a four-point lead at the top after beating Cranborne Bullets 4-1 in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 18 encounter on Saturday.

The Gamecocks recovered from an early scare after the hosts had taken the lead through Tadiwa Chibunyu at the quarter-hour mark. Malvin Hwata scored the equaliser in the 23rd minute before Bret Amidu completed the turn-around on the stroke of halftime.

Brian Muza stretched the lead with fifteen minutes to go, and Munashe Pini sealed the triumph just moments before the final whistle.

The extended-gap at the top of the table was aided by Dynamos’ slump against Yadah in the capital.

The Glamour Boys fell behind the leaders after succumbing to a late Ralph Matema’s goal.

The Harare giants spent the majority of the first half of the season at the top of the table. A boardroom decision to give Highlanders their matchday 15 encounter on a 3-0 scoreline plus the latest defeat put them in second place and four points behind Chicken Inn.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum Stars bounced back to winning ways in style after thrashing Bulawayo City 3-0.

Madamburo had failed to pick maximum points in the last two games, but second-half goals from Bruno Mtigo (49′), Denver Mukamba (56′) and Delic Murimba (85′) ended the winless streak.