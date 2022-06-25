Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds for midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The fee agreed is between £45m and £50m.

Liverpool are considering letting Mo Salah follow Sadio Mane out of the door this summer. The Sun

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘worried’ that German star Toni Kroos will walk out of the Bernabeu for free after rejecting a new deal. Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel has been promised as many as six summer signings by Chelsea’s new owners who have set Champions League qualification as a minimum target for their first season in charge. The Telegraph

Barcelona are hoping Tottenham can convince France centre-back Clement Lenglet, 27, to move to the Premier League so that the La Liga side can start a summer clear-out of players. The Sun

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan are in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. The Moroccan moved to Chelsea from Ajax in a £33m deal two years ago. Sky Italia

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will be allowed to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. Leicester City are keen on the 31-year-old, while Everton, Wolves and West Ham are also keeping close tabs on the situation. 90min

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no truth in rumours that the Bundesliga club want to sign Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. Sky Germany

Leeds and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, has turned down offers from other Premier League clubs because he wants to join Barcelona. Sport