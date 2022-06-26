Dynamos disqualified from Nakamba U-17 tournament for age cheating

Dynamos have been disqualified from the inauguration Marvelous Nakamba U-17 invitational tournament in Bulawayo for age cheating.

The tournament is being played at White City Stadium in the City of Kings and bankrolled by the Aston Villa midfielder through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF).

Dynamos, who had progressed to the semi-finals set for today after collecting nine points in Group A, have been disqualified from the tournament for using an over-aged player.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that the player in question was part of the national U-17 team disqualified from the 2020 Cosafa U-17 tournament, and that triggered suspicion.

One of the organisers of the tournament, who asked not to be named, confirmed that DeMbare have been disqualified.

“Yes, they have been disqualified. And it’s sad for the game and unfortunate on the debate as a brand. They will be replaced in the semi-finals by the team which finished third in their group” he said.