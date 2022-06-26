Gloomy Green again, as ZPC switch off power in the capital

Struggling Harare giants CAPS United’s woes continue after they succumbed to their 7th defeat on the trot when they were edged 0-1 by ZPC Kariba at the National Sports Stadium.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges last won a league match on April 10, when they edged Yadah 1-0.

The Green Machine has been plunged into a financial crisis which has seen some players leaving while the remaining ones have at times played well but just can’t get the job done.

Even a stakeholders meeting held during the two-week PSL break could not inspire the Phineas Bamusi-captained side to return to winning ways.

Heading into today’s encounter, Makepekepe had last scored a goal on the 24th of April, in the 1-2 defeat to Triangle at Gibbo.

They did score today but in the wrong net.

Defender Marshall Machazane tried to intercept a goal-bound pass in the 66th minute but sliced the ball past his goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi to give ZPC the lead and ultimately, the winner.

Chitembwe was naturally disappointed by the result.

“It’s very deflating and disappointing,” he said in a post-match interview.

“From a results viewpoint, it’s extremely disappointing. This will rank among the poorest phaces in my football career, very disappointing.

“Sometimes you look at it performance-wise and I thought it was a decent performance but it needed us to have more than just a decent performance; more guts, it needed us to have more courage, much more character and knowing what is at stake.

“It was a decent performance and I’m extremely disappointed by the way we conceded. I thought the situation was under control but well, one or two mistakes and failure to communicate and it obviously costs you a game of football, added Chitembwe.

