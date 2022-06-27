Billiat tipped to be part Kaizer Chiefs leadership

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Katlego Mphela has backed Khama Billiat for a leadership role at the club.

Billiat, 31, has been at the club since 2018 and is among the senior players left in the squad.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Mphela feels the Zimbabwean winger is an option for coach Arthur Zwane, while the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Mulomowandau Mathoho and Keagan Dolly are also available to take on the huge responsibility of wearing the armband.

The former striker said: “I think Khune, Mathoho and Dolly. I can not put pressure on the new players as they still need to settle and establish themselves in the team.

“Unless if they manage to sign a player like (Bongani) Zungu, then you can throw him into the deep end because he has been there.

“Billat as well maybe that’s what he also needs to start performing as he previously did at Sundowns and has captained Zimbabwe before.”