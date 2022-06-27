For Dynamos, what a bad week it was!

If Dynamos had 7 million fans as claimed, then nearly half the Zimbabwe population would be sad right now.

DeMbare certainly does not have 7 million fans though —what they do have is a wide range of problems which manifested within a period of seven days.

The Harare giants were found guilty of crowd trouble in their abandoned match against arch-rivals Highlanders at Babourfields last month.

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee fined them USD$ 6500 and awarded the three points to Bosso on a 3-0 scoreline.

That setback meant DeMbare remained adrift of log leaders Chicken Inn on the league table.

48 hours later, Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Ageless Ralph Matema’s solitary second-half strike was enough for the Miracle Boys to inflict their first ever defeat on DeMbare.

The paltry crowd at the giant facility on Saturday was proof that the club no longer commands huge crowds.

Consequently, Ndiraya’s men are now four points behind Joey ‘Mafero’ Antipas, who dispatched Cranborne Bullets 4-1 at Sakubva Stadium.

Just when the blue side of the capital was still trying to comprehend the defeat to Yadah, they woke up to more bad news.

Their U-17 team was disqualified from the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba U-17 invitational tournament in Bulawayo for age cheating.

Dynamos were firm favourites to win the competition, having defeated Highlanders and eventual winners Majesa Academy in the group stages.

The decision to disqualify them was somewhat controversial, but it stood.

To make matters worse for Dynamos, their sponsor Sakunda Holdings reportedly wrote to them on Friday, threatening to withdraw its sponsorship, amid reports of divisions within the club’s board over control of running the club.

What a bad week it was for DeMbare.