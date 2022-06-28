Knowledge Musona gets huge recognition in Saudi Arabia

Al Tai’s Zimbabwean forward Knowledge Musona has received huge recognition in the Saudi Pro League following the end of the 2021/22 season.

The former Warriors captain has been named in the Sofascore’s Saudi Pro League Team of the Season.

Musona, who was mostly featured as a central midfielder, made twenty-four appearances, scoring six goals and assisting eight.

The 32-year-old’s final contribution of the campaign saw him netting and creating goals in the 3-0 win over Al-Hazem.

The performances saw him included in the Team of the Week five times during the campaign.

The recognition is Musona’s most significant honour since arriving in the Middle East last year from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, Al Tai finished sixth in the 2021/22 season of the Saudi Pro League.