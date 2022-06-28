Real Betis Zim boss Sibanda, African legends honoured in Tanzania

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda was this week honoured at the Tanzania Football Summit.

Sibanda was recognised by the Federation of Zanzibar with several African football legends, such as South African Doctor Khumalo and Senegalese Khalilou Fadiga.

Former Chelsea and West Ham coach Avram Grant also attended the summit and received the honour.

“I was very embraced and honoured by the Federation of Zanzibar to promote Sports Tourism and Football Development in their region,” Sibanda told Soccer24.

“They have an Investment, Sports and Football Development plan, so I’m humbled to be celebrated at the Tanzania Football summit.

“I will push the agenda with the household names in our football, Avram Grant, Khalilou Fadiga and Doctor Khumalo, who were also guests with me amongst many great men and women.”

The summit started on the 25th of June and ran until the 27th at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Zanzibar.