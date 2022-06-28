Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Tottenham want to sign Brazil forward Richarlison, 25, and English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, from Everton in a double deal. Chelsea are also interested in Richarlison. Sky Sports

Juventus have made contract with Roma regarding a possible deal for Italy international midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. Goal

Abdou Diallo has been linked with an exit at Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing the Senegal international, albeit, the 26-year-old is expected to decide his future soon. Fabrizio Romano

Fernandinho has signed for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense on a free transfer. The Brazilian gaffer took over The Captaincy The former Manchester City captain has returned to his former side 17 years after leaving to sign for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, is expected to leave at the end of the 2022-23 season as a free agent. Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances since joining the Reds in 2017. Mirror

Arsenal have submitted a £35m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and appear to be leading Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old Argentina international. Mirror

Frenchman Christophe Galtier, who managed Nice last season, is close to being named the new Paris St-Germain boss, with Mauricio Pochettino on the verge of leaving the club despite winning the league title. ESPN

Barcelona will not improve their contract offer to France forward Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with the La Liga side ends on 30 June. The 25-year-old also has offers from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG. Marca

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is now a transfer target for Barcelona. The La Liga giants are considering a move for the 31-year-old Senegal defender, who has also attracted Juventus interest. Daily Sports

