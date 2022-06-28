Watch: Musona strikes as Al Taai cruise to big win

Knowledge Musona returned to the score-sheet on Monday to help his Al Taai side to a 3-0 win over Al-Hazemin the Saudi Pro League.

The former Warriors international struck home in the the 76th-minute to double the lead after Tobias Figueroa’s first half opener.

The 31-year-old also assisted the third goal that was scored by Ali Mukhtar later on in the game.

The second half performance helped Musona to atone for his penalty miss in the first period. The Al Taai skipper failed to convert from the spot as his strike was saved by the keeper.

ابراهيم زايد يتصدى لتسديدة موسونا من ركلة الجزاء#الطائي_الحزم#SSC pic.twitter.com/BqNandKRlK — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) June 27, 2022