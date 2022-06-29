Europe-based Warriors stars begin pre-season

Several Europe-based Warriors players have started the pre-season camp with their respective teams.

Wigan Athletic captain and defender Tendayi Darikwa had an early call and attended the first training day last week. The Latics are camping in Spain.

The 2021/22 English One champions will play their first pre-season friendly against Bamber Bridge on 5 July before facing Hyde United, Oldham Athletic and Accrington Stanley in the following two weeks. They will begin the 2022/23 English Championship campaign against Preston North End on 30 July.

Striker Admiral Muskwe also started the pre-season camp last week with Luton Town.

The 23-year-old took part in the first-day training, having recovered from an injury that kept him out of action in the later stages of the previous campaign.

His Luton side will play a couple of friendlies, starting with Hitchin Town on Friday. The team will kick off their Championship season at the end of July against Birmingham.

Cardiff City’s Andy Rinomhota and QPR’s Macauley Bonne are also back in action ahead of the new term.

Rinomhota joined City last week after leaving Reading on a free transfer. He attended his first training last Friday.

Bonne, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Ipswich Town, is back at his parent club and was present when the Rangers returned to the field last week.

Defender Brendan Galloway finally got onto the grass when Plymouth Argyle started the camp ten days ago.

Great feeling to be on the pitch with my brothers again. 🙏🏽💚 Let’s work 🔋 https://t.co/me0k8OW4dk — Brendan (@brendan_gallo37) June 21, 2022

The Harare-born left-back suffered a severe knee injury in November 2021 and was out of action for the rest of the season.

He could feature in a couple of scheduled friendlies before the English League Two season starts in late July.

In France, Marshall Munetsi started training on Tuesday.

Munetsi spent his break in Zimbabwe and attended local league games, including the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United.

He is back in Europe and was with his Stade de Reims teammates on day one of training.