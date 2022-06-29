The empty promise made to Adamski by Zifa

When Zimbabwean football legend Adam Ndlovu died, then Zifa CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze said Adamski’s iconic number 13 Warriors shirt would be retired and not worn again, as a way of honouring him.

The local football fraternity was plunged into mourning on December 16 2012, when a Victoria Falls-bound BMW X5, crashed at the 417km peg near Lupinyu Business Centre around 01:20 am and uprooted three trees.

On board were the Ndlovu brothers; Adam and Peter, as well as a woman identified as Nomclo Tshili.

Adam, who was the Chicken Inn coach at the time, died on his way to the hospital while the aforementioned lady died on the spot according to the Police report.

Soon after Adamski’s burial, Mashingaidze announced to the nation through a statement that the late legend’s number 13 Warriors shirt, which he wore with distinction in a glittering international career spanning 13 years, would be retired and never to be worn again.

“In our tribute to Adam yesterday we indicated that we need to have a Hall of Fame for our soccer greats and in that place will be jersey number 13 which was worn by Adam. Let the nation know that just like what the Cameroonians did to jersey number 17 which was worn by Marc Vivien Foe, there will no longer be a jersey number 13 in the Warriors,” said Mashingaidze.

But since he made those remarks, the number 13 shirt has been worn in every Warriors game.