Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Negotiations between Tottenham and the Toffees over a potential deal for the Brazil forward are progressing well and moving in a “positive light”, despite Chelsea’s intervention. Daily Mail

Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen has confirmed there is an agreement with Manchester United for Tyrell Malacia. 1908NL

Chelsea are in talks with Leeds over a deal for Raphinha. They are prepared to pay in excess of £50m for the Brazilian, but there is no agreement yet. Sky Sports

Takumi Minamino has signed for Monaco from Liverpool in a deal worth £15m.

Chelsea have turned their attention to 27-year-old Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain, after deeming the £102m release clause of Juventus and Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22, as too expensive. Mail

PSG have agreed personal terms with Skriniar as well as Lille’s Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, and 23-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, who plays for Sassuolo. Get French Football News

Thiago Silva is eager to welcome his close friend Neymar to Chelsea amid the uncertainty surrounding the winger’s future at Paris Saint-Germain. BBC

AC Milan are prepared to swoop in and sign Paulo Dybala. Uncertainties during negotiations with Inter have frustrated Dybala’s team, leaving the door open for their crosstown rivals to hijack the deal. RadioRadio