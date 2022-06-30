Kaitano Tembo’s first signings at Sekhukhune revealed

South African top-flight club Sekhukhune United have announced new six signings as Kaitano Tembo’s era at the club begins.

Tembo was appointed as the head coach of Babina Noko three weeks ago.

The Zimbabwean gaffer, who ended his two-decade-long stay at SuperSport United two months ago, took over from Owen Da Gama.

As part of the squad rebuilding under the new coach, Sekhukhune have announced six arrivals.

The new signings include former Orlando Pirates players, midfielder Linda Mntambo and striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, Cape Town Spurs striker Abednego Mosiatlhaga and Elias Mokwana from National First Division side Platinum City Rovers.

Tshepo Mokhabi and defender Denwin Farmer from relegated Baroka complete Babina Noko’s signings.

The transfers are permanent except for Mabasa, who has joined the club on a season’s loan from Bucs.

Sekhukhune ended in 11th place in their debut season in the DStv Premiership in 2021-22.