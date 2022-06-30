SPOJA honours journalists

THE Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA) is set to honour excelling sports journalists at an awards ceremony set for Cresta Oasis in Harare tomorrow.

The banquet will be held from 6pm – 8:30pm, with Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza, officiating as the guest of honour.

The awards are making a return after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The outstanding sports journalists will be rewarded for the work done between 1 January 2020 and 30 November 2021.

There are nine categories up for grabs.

This fourth edition is being sponsored by Better Brands Jewellery while partners include 4 May, Romach Investments, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

The awards ceremony will be held on the eve of the World Sports Journalists Day, which is celebrated across the globe on July 2.

In a statement, SPOJA secretary general, Francis Nyamutsamba, sai everything is now set for the event.

“The country’s biggest and most prestigious sports journalists’ awards are returning after a two-year gap, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Kindness Paradza, is expected to officiate as Guest of Honour at this fourth edition.

“Outstanding journalists will be rewarded for the work done between 1 January 2020 and 30 November 2021.

“There are nine categories available this year. SPOJA will this year introduce an award for the overall winner – the SPOJA Sports Journalist of the Year – judged the best entry from all the categories combined.

“This year, only the Print Sports Journalist of the year and the Electronic Sports Media Journalist of the year categories have runners-up.

“There are also exciting categories for the Rookie of the Year and Young Journalist of the Year (Under-25 years) to recognise the work of the young and upcoming professionals in the industry.

“To celebrate some of the most influential voices and leadership in the industry, at least three seasoned professionals are set to be inducted into the inaugural SPOJA Hall of Fame

“There is also the Honorary Award where one outstanding veteran will be honoured.

“For the first time this year, there will be separate categories for photography and videography.”