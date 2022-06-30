Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea have turned to Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in their search for a new central defender. The Mirror

Tottenham are hopeful of completing a deal to sign Everton’s Richarlison in the next 24 hours. Sky Sports

Borussia Dortmund will only accept offers over £103m for England international Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid. Bild

Italy international defender Domenico Criscito has joined MLS side Toronto FC from Genoa.

Liverpool have turned down an opening offer from Nottingham Forest for full-back Neco Williams, 21, with the Anfield side wanting £15m for the Wales international. Mail

Romelu Lukaku is officially an Inter Milan player again after completing his season-long loan move from Chelsea, with no obligation to buy.

Frenkie de Jong is resistant to a transfer that would take him from Barcelona to Manchester United despite the clubs making significant progress in negotiations. Directo Gol

Manchester United are also preparing a £40m bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, who played under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag last season. TalkSport

Luís Campos and Christophe Galtier consider Renato Sanches a priority for Paris Saint-Germain. Talks with both Lille and the player’s representatives are progressing – new a contact already scheduled. Fabrizio Romano

Neymar is concerned that uncertainty over his Paris Saint-Germain this summer could act as a major distraction from his 2022 World Cup preparations. Goal

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, 25, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian. 90min

Atletico Madrid have made an offer to sign Tottenham defender Emerson Royal on a season-long loan, but Spurs have no intention of allowing Emerson to leave. Sky Sports

Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic is set to complete a move to Fiorentina. Sky Italia

Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Arsenal for Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin. Eldesmarque