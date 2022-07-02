FC Platinum on top after Chicken Inn victory, CAPS United end winless run

FC Platinum moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following their convincing victory over Chicken Inn on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys cruised to a 3-0 win at Luveve Stadium, thanks to some top-class first-half performance.

The visitors opened the scoring as early as in the second minute through Walter Musona’s effort. The goal came as a result of poor defending by the Gamecocks.

Musona continued to create more trouble, and he completed his brace at the half-hour mark.

Nomore Chinyere added another one to make it three for the visitors before halftime.

The hosts never showed any real intentions to come back into the game and finished the entire second half chasing shadows.

The game ended with FC Platinum claiming the victory to move two points ahead of the now-second-placed Chicken Inn.

In Harare, CAPS United ended a seven-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Harare City.

The Green Machine picked the win courtesy of William Manondo’s brace.

The forward opened the scoring in the 17th minute before completing his brace from the spot in minute 52.

City got their consolation just after the hour through Zorodzai Semure.

In another Castle Lager Premiership match played on Saturday, Black Rhinos drew 1-1 against ten-man Herentals.

The Students finished the game with a man short following Tinotenda Benza’s straight red card for an off-the-ball incident.