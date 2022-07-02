Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Brazil forward Neymar, 30, is considering leaving Paris St-Germain this summer after finding out the club are happy for him to depart, with Chelsea being contacted by the player’s agent to find out their level of interest. ESPN

Recently relegated Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko has moved to Nantes in deal which sees him return to France since he left in 2013.

Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, with the 25-year-old available on a free transfer. Sky Sports

Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, is back training with Arsenal following his successful loan stint with Real Betis. The Star

Serie A club Athletico Paranaense wants to sign 39-year-old Dani Alves and talks between the two sides have heated up in the last few days. Goal

Paris Saint-Germain have announced Marie-Antoinette Katoto has signed a three-year contract extension.

Barcelona have decided against turning 26-year-old Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore’s loan spell into a permanent deal. Barca had an option to sign Traore for 30m euros (£26m). Sport

Fulham want to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and have approached United about the defender’s availability. Sky Sports

American MLS side New England Revolution is set to sign Albanian striker Giacomo Vrioni from Juventus. Sky Sports

Mohamed Salah will earn more than £350,000-a-week to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history after signing a new deal. BBC Sports

Barcelona manager Xavi has told first-team stars Samuel Umtiti, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig to skip pre-season training as the players are not in the coach’s plans. Goal

Marco Asensio will not be presented with a new contract offer at Real Madrid. The Spain international must now decide whether to push for a move in the current transfer window or head towards free agency in 2023. Marca