Warriors striker tipped to make huge impact in English Championship next season

Luton Town coach Nathan Jones is hopeful that Admiral Muskwe can make a real impact this season after settling in at Kenilworth Road during the last year.

Muskwe joined the Championship side after moving from Leicester City.

The Warriors striker made twenty-three appearances across all competitions and scored two goals.

His debut campaign was marred by injuries, and he mainly featured as a substitute.

The gaffer told the club’s media: “They (Muskwe and striker Carlos Mendes Gomes) want minutes, but they have to earn minutes and they realise that…

“We pick a side because we know what we can rely on players and those two, Muskwe and Carlos, have to earn that opportunity, but they will.

“They’ll be better for the experience because they’re more up to speed, tuned and aligned with what we’re doing. We’re really excited for both of them because they’re great kids, the two of them.”

Jones also explained how the duo was affected by the team’s playing formation in the previous season.

“We were looking, at times, to play 4-3-3 but, if I’m honest, we were successful last year in the shape we played, so they were victims of that.

“They were both played as wide men but we work with them to make them better constantly, and we’re excited about them,” the coach added.