Are Dynamos’ tittle hopes fading?

One win and three goals scored. That is the story of Dynamos in the last five matches.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges were at the summit of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer heading into the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ against Highlanders on May 15.

Five games later, they are now third on the table and five points adrift of resurgent FC Platinum.

Interestingly, the 3-0 demolition of ailing crosstown rivals CAPS United, is the only time DeMbare have scored, in their last five outings.

Even the return from suspension of highly-rated winger Bill Antonio, has failed to add the much-needed impetus to the DeMbare attack.

During yesterday’s goalless draw with Triangle at the National Sports Stadium, the ever-demanding Dynamos fans sang songs reminding Ndiraya of their displeasure at how the team is loosing ground in the title race, but the coach appealed for patience.

“If you look where we are coming from, we just have to be happy that our team has progressed this far, I feel we are progressing,” Ndiraya said after the game.

He added: “That is one thing that I’m really happy about. Sometimes when the team is expected to win and it does turn out that way, fans are expected to react that way, but what is important is where we are and where we want to go.”

While the title race is a long marathon, Dynamos’s goal ratio will worry anyone hoping for them to end their seven-year wait for league glory.

They have scored 20 goals in 19 matches this season, while log leaders FC Platinum have notched 31, with second-placed Chicken Inn having 26.

DeMbare will play both Platinum and Chicken Inn in the next three weeks.