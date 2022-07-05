COSAFA Cup 2022: Everything You Need To Know

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) tournament, COSAFA Cup kicks off today, 7 July. 14 teams are participating in the tourney, most of the teams are from Southern Africa but Senegal has been invited to participate this again year. Senegal are bringing a home based side. Zimbabwe have been banned by from international football by FIFA and won’t be participating for the first time ever. Zimbabwe have won this competition 6 times with the last time coming in 2018. For sponsorship reasons, this year’s tournament is called the, Hollywood Bets COSAFA Cup 2022.

Where?

The competition is being hosted in South Africa for the 9th time. All 23 games will be played in the port city of Durban. Three stadiums will be used, the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the Princess Magogo Stadium and the King Zwelithini Stadium. The final will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 17th of July.

How?

14 teams are participating. They are going to be split into two groups, Group A and Group B. Group A is made up of, Botswana, Angola, Seychelles and Comoros whilst Group B is made up of Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and Mauritius. The top two ranked teams from these two groups will meet the pre-seeded teams, South Africa, Zambia, Madascar, Mozambique, Namibia and Senegal in the quarter-finals.

How To Watch?

Supersport will be providing live coverage of the games on live TV, channel PSL (202) and the games will also be accessible online via, COSAFA.tv, SABC Sport, FIFA+ and DStv Now for DStv subscribers.

History

This will be the 21st edition of the tournament. The first edition was in 1997 and the competition has been scheduled annually ever since. Due to a myriad of reasons, the competition was not held in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2020. Zimbabwe have lifted the Cup 6 times, with South Africa and Zambia having lifted the tournament 5 times each. Hosts, South Africa are the defending champions.

Selected Squads

South Africa

Lebohang Nthene, Lincoln Vyver, Olwethu Mzimela, Athenkosi Mcaba, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Kegan Johannes, MacBeth Mahlangu, Sbonelo Cele, Katlego Mashigo, Jayden Adams, Antonio van Wyk, Azola Matrose, Thapelo Maseko, Selaelo Rasebotja, Ethan Brooks, Khulekani Shezi, Rowen Human, Siyanda Msani, Sydney Malivha, Chumani Butsaka, Keletso Sifama, Dan Ndhlovu, Boitumelo Radiopane.

Zambia

Cyril Chibwe, Lawrence Mulenga, Charles Kalumba, Prosper Chiluya, Allan Kapila, Benedict Chepeshi, , Shemmy Mayembe , Luka Banda , Dominic Chanda , Warren Kunda, Kelvin Kapumbu Sadam Phiri, Prince Mumba, Patrick Gondwe, Harrison Chisala, Kelvin Kampamba, Spencer Sautu, Albert Kangwanda, Abraham Siankombo, Jimmy Mukeya , Ricky Banda, Enock Sakala jnr, Joshua Mutale.

Namibia

Loydt Kazapua, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Kennedy Amutenya, Larry Haraeb, Ananias Gebhardt, Immanuel Heita, Denzil Haoseb, Ivan Kamberipa, Emilio Martin, Aprocius Petrus, Charles Hambira, Dynamo Fredericks, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendel Rudath, Absalom Iimbondi, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza, Willy Stephanus, Alfeus Handura, Wesley Katjiteo, Elmo Kambindu, Joslin Kamatuka, Isaskar Gurirab, Junior Theophilus and Salomon Omseb.