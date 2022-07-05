JUST IN: Strive Masiyiwa set to buy SuperSport United

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa is reportedly on the verge of buying DStv Premiership side SuperSport United.

The Pretoria-based side is up for sale and South African publication iDiski Times report that a deal for Masiyiwa to take over is ‘almost complete’.

The deal is however subject to an approval by the South African Premier Soccer League.

SuperSport United is owned by MuitiChoice Group and the pay-television company initially wanted to sell the club’s PSL status but has now decided on a complete takeover by a buyer.

Insiders believe the sale of the club is more to do with cashflow, since MultiChoice is now bankrolling the South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership.