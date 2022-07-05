Northern Region Division One title race hots up

The Ruyamuro Northern Region Division title race may go down to the wire.

Three teams — Herentals U-20, Simba Bhora and Golden Eagles, are battling to secure promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the 2023 season.

As it stands, any of the three can win it.

Herentals are at the summit of the table after 21 games — three points clear of second-placed Simba.

Only goal difference separates Simba and third-placed Golden Eagles, who are tied on 43 points.

Simba dropped points for the second week in succession after they were held to a goalless draw by Black Mambas while Eagles played out a 1-1 stalemate with Trojan Stars.

Paul Benza’s Herentals will be looking to extend their lead at the top, when they travel to Kadoma for date with Cuma Academy.

Simba host Trojan Stars in Shamva, while Eagles host Come Again at Ellis Robins.

Meanwhile, Benza was named Coach of the Month for June while impressive Chegutu Pirates goalkeeper Mandlenkosi Hove scooped two accolades — Goalkeeper of the Month and Player of the Month for June.