Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea are reportedly seriously looking into making a move for unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea finished 3rd last season and have Champions League football locked in unlike Manchester United. Ronaldo was not among the players who reported for training at United’s base in Carrington – The Athletic

Chelsea are also in advanced talks with Manchester City for England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, who is valued at around £50m by the Premier League champions – Sky Sports

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Christian Eriksen. The playmaker is expected to be unveiled soon- Goal News

PSV are interested in bringing back Georginio Wijnaldum. He played for the Dutch team from 2011 to 2016. Wijnaldum has fallen out of favour at Parisian giants, Paris Saint-Germain – Sports Keeda

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira is reportedly closing in on a move to Fulham. This is according to reports in Brazil – TalkSport

New Chelsea owner and interim technical director, Todd Boehly is reportedly planning a swoop for Sevilla’s defence kingpin, Jules Kounde. Kounde has a release clause of £72 million and Boehly is hoping to make some statements of intent by signing players before the Blues’ preseason tour – The Mirror

Meanwhile, Chelsea gaffer, Thomas Tuchel is eyeing Matthijs De Ligt to beef up his defence. Chelsea are however not willing to pay the £103million release clause attached to the Dutch player by Juventus – The Mirror

Marcos Alonso is reportedly willing to hand in a transfer request to force a move to Spanish giants, FC Barcelona – Mundo Deportivo

Speaking in his first press conference as PSG boss, Christophe Galtier has said that he hopes to keep Neymar at the club. “He is a world class player. One of the best on the planet”, he said.

Spurs have finalized personal terms with Clement Lenglet and they are trying to bring the defender on loan. The club is in process of formalizing and agreeing terms with Barcelona – Fabrizio Romano

