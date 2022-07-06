Highlanders explain controversial request to fans to fund laptop purchase

Highlanders have given more details on their controversial request to supporters to fund the purchase of a laptop for the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Moyo.

In a letter that found its way to the public, Bosso pleaded with its diaspora-based fans to fund the purchase as the club’s financial woes have made it difficult for them to buy the gadget.

The letter, signed by the club’s executive secretary Morgen Dube, read: “The club wishes to buy a laptop for the chief executive officer.

“Given our current financial predicament, we are unable to raise enough funds to buy the laptop.”

Highlanders have now released a statement explaining the motive behind the request.