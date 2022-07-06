Jurgen Klopp invites Zim teen to train with Liverpool senior squad

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has invited Zimbabwean teen Isaac Mabaya to train with the senior squad as the Reds begin the pre-season camp.

Mabaya, 17, was among nine Liverpool Academy players that took part on the first day of the training at the AXA Training Centre.

Born in Preston, England, to Zimbabwean parents, the right-back signed his first professional contract with the Reds in September 2021.

He made his debut appearance in the matchday squad of the Liverpool senior team in January, in the FA Cup’s 3rd round encounter against Shrewsbury.

Following his performances in the junior ranks, the 17-year-old received a call-up to the England national Under-18 team in March.

The defender is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

When asked about the possibility of selecting the player in national squads, Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare revealed to Soccer24 in March that the time will come for the youngster to honour the call to play for Zimbabwe.

“As for the passport issue, it’s not an issue. We have so many players with dual citizenship. When it’s time for him to come for national duty, he will come, so we are not worried,” the manager said.

“I’m very confident he (Mabaya) will play for Zimbabwe. Yes, at U17 and U21 levels, they can play for England, but when it comes to senior national duty, Zimbabwe is their preferred choice.

“For now, the challenge is that we don’t have the financial muscle to call them for our junior teams, so at the moment, they can play for the England junior teams.”

