Video: Mushekwi completes double against former club

Zhejiang striker Nyasha Mushekwi was on target against his former club Dalian Pro for the second time this season.

Mushekwi struck home in the 26th minute to open the scoring in the game that eventually ended 2-0 for the hosts.

The Zimbabwean, who now has three goals this season, netted in the return leg of the fixture played last month.

Nyasha Mushekwi's 3rd goal of the season put Zhejiang into the lead in their 2:0 victory over Dalian. 2 of the 3 goals are against Dalian: as the last time, the Zimbabwean striker did not celebrate for the goal against his former team. pic.twitter.com/Ahq91xlH9y — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) July 6, 2022

That match ended 1-1, with Mushekwi grabbing the equaliser in the second half. The strike was his first goal in the 2022 campaign, having endured a dry spell in the first three games.

Meanwhile, the latest victory lifted Zhejiang to the eighth position on the all-around 2022 Chinese Super League table.