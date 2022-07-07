Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and confirmation of his move from Manchester City is now imminent. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have made a £51m bid for Ajax’s 22-year-old Brazilian forward Antony, but the Dutch club are holding out for a fee of £68m. Goal

Arsenal are ready to step up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Sun

Goalkeeper Pepe Reina is set to return to Villarreal 17 years after leaving to join Liverpool. The 39-year-old is a free agent after leaving Lazio this summer. Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a transfer target. Corriere dello Sport

Chelsea are preparing a £38m bid for Sporting Lisbon’s 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is also a target for Wolves. A Bola

Marcos Alonso is considering handing in a transfer request at Chelsea as the club is reportedly to be blocking the left-back’s efforts to move Barcelona. Daily Express

PSG have rejected a €5m proposal from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt for Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe. Goal

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, is set to fly to the United States to hold talks with two Major League Soccer sides following his release by Manchester United last month. ESPN

Arsenal are looking to sell seven players – including Ivory Coast winger and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, 27, and German goalkeeper Bernd Leno – in order to fund spending on further new signings. The Sun

Leeds have urged Barcelona to make a final offer for Raphinha this week as they want the 25-year-old Brazilian forward’s future resolved as soon as possible. Sport

Colin Dagba has extended his contract with Paris Saint Germain and joined Strasbourg on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.