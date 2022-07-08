Elvis Chipezeze on verge of joining SA top-flight club

Elvis Chipezeze could return to the South African top-flight league following his release at relegated side Baroka.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was among the nine players released at the Limpopo-based club over a week ago.

According to Soccer Laduma, the 32-year-old’s handlers have started negotiations with newly-promoted Richards Bay regarding a possible deal.

Chipezeze was spotted with his representative and Richards Bay boss Sifiso Biyela having discussions at a location in Gauteng.

“Elvis Chipezeze is in talks with Richards Bay to join them for the new season. He is a free agent after leaving Baroka FC. The negotiations are at an advanced stage,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Should Chipezeze completes the free transfer, Richards Bay would become the goalie’s second club in South Africa.

The former Warriors international moved to Baroka from Chicken Inn in 2018.

He was Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper until 2021 and was named one of the club’s captains.

The former Warriors international struggled for game time in his final two seasons, prompting his release.