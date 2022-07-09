FC Platinum stretch lead on top as Dynamos stumble in Rusape

FC Platinum maintained their grip on the top after edging Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 encounter played at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys were forced to work for the slander win after the visitors frustrated them for almost the majority of the game.

Lawrence Mhlanga finally broke the deadlock in the 88th minute, pouncing on a rebound off Walter Musona’s freekick on the edge of the box.

The victory put FC Platinum on 43 points, five ahead of second-placed Chicken, who are in action tomorrow.

In Rusape, Cranborne Bullets stunned visiting Dynamos by 1-0, thanks to a second-half strike from Kingsley Mureremba.

The Glamour Boys have now gone for three successive games without a win, losing two on the way.

They remain in 3rd place but fell eight points behind the leaders.

Benjani Mwaruwari’s visit to the capital didn’t go as planned after Ngezi Platinum Stars lost 3-0 to Herentals.

The Students got their goals from Brighton and Blessing Majarira in the first half and a late strike from Davison Marowa.

Bulawayo City beat WhaWha 3-1 in a matchday 20 clash at Luveve Stadium.