Northern Region Division One: Matchday 23 roundup

The battle for promotion in the Northern Region Division One continues as match day 23 took centre stage today.

Log leaders Herentals U-19 edged CUMA Academy 1-0 at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma.

Consequently, Paul Benza’s men maintain top position on the log standings.

Simba Bhora returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Trojan Stars at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

With the win, Authur Tutisani’s charges, who are second on the table, keep the pressure on Herentals U-19.

At Ellis Robins, Golden Eagles beat Come Again 3-1, thanks to goals from Henry Manatsa, Chris Samakwere and Godswill Gwara.

Northern Region Division One Results

Herentals U-19 1-0 CUMA

Simba Bhora 4-0 Trojan Stars

Golden Eagles 3-1 Come Again

Karoi United 2-1 Golden Valley

Harare City Cubs 0-0 Cam and Motor

Commando Bullets 2-0 Chinhoyi Stars