Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 action.

Fulltime:

Highlanders 3-0 Manica Diamonds

77′ Highlanders Sub: Navaya, 16-year-old P. Ndlovu, D. Mukuli replaces Mhindirira, Ngala, Chikuhwa OFF

75′ Goal!!! Makaruse makes it three for Highlanders.

70′ Goal!!! Stanley Ngala doubles Highlanders lead.

65′ Manica Sub: Dhuwa, Chingondi replace Moyo, Katongomara.

62′ Highlanders Sub: Bukhosi Sibanda replaces Ray Lunga.

62′ Yellow Card to Masuku (Highlanders).

45+2′ Goal!!! Highlanders to take the lead through Peter Muduhwa.

28′ Yellow Card to Ray Lunga (Highlanders).



23′ Highlanders Sub: Silla replaces injured Dhlamini.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Dhlamini, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Lunga, Masuku, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Ndlovu.

Manica XI: Muchambo, Mamvura, Chamboko, Mafirenyika, Ndlovu, Chakoroma, Takunda, Moyo, Katongomara, Teguru, Tapera.

CAPS United 0-0 Black Rhinos

61′ Straight Red Card to Machazane (CAPS United).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Rhinos XI: Mwandimutsira, Banda, Dauda, Madhake, Makaha, Phiri, Kwaramba, Gahadzikwa, Madera, Ilunga, Gweva.

Tenax CS 1-0 Chicken Inn

22′ Goal!!! Panashe Mutasa puts Tenax ahead.

Chicken XI: Donovan, Dzingai, Xolani, Jackson, Ketala, Hwata, Muza, Mabhunu, Mhlanga, Amidu, Bernard.

Triangle United 0-0 ZPC Kariba