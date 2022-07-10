Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 20 action.
Fulltime:
Highlanders 3-0 Manica Diamonds
77′ Highlanders Sub: Navaya, 16-year-old P. Ndlovu, D. Mukuli replaces Mhindirira, Ngala, Chikuhwa OFF
75′ Goal!!! Makaruse makes it three for Highlanders.
70′ Goal!!! Stanley Ngala doubles Highlanders lead.
65′ Manica Sub: Dhuwa, Chingondi replace Moyo, Katongomara.
62′ Highlanders Sub: Bukhosi Sibanda replaces Ray Lunga.
62′ Yellow Card to Masuku (Highlanders).
45+2′ Goal!!! Highlanders to take the lead through Peter Muduhwa.
28′ Yellow Card to Ray Lunga (Highlanders).
23′ Highlanders Sub: Silla replaces injured Dhlamini.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Dhlamini, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Lunga, Masuku, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Ndlovu.
Manica XI: Muchambo, Mamvura, Chamboko, Mafirenyika, Ndlovu, Chakoroma, Takunda, Moyo, Katongomara, Teguru, Tapera.
CAPS United 0-0 Black Rhinos
61′ Straight Red Card to Machazane (CAPS United).
1′ Kick-off!!!
Rhinos XI: Mwandimutsira, Banda, Dauda, Madhake, Makaha, Phiri, Kwaramba, Gahadzikwa, Madera, Ilunga, Gweva.
Tenax CS 1-0 Chicken Inn
22′ Goal!!! Panashe Mutasa puts Tenax ahead.
Chicken XI: Donovan, Dzingai, Xolani, Jackson, Ketala, Hwata, Muza, Mabhunu, Mhlanga, Amidu, Bernard.
Triangle United 0-0 ZPC Kariba