Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has ‘totally ruled out’ a summer transfer to Manchester United. Diario Sport

Chelsea have been informed that Bayern could make France defender Dayot Upamecano, 23, available if De Ligt joins the Bundesliga champions. 90 Min

Chelsea have agreed a £47.5m fee with Manchester City to sign forward Raheem Sterling. The forward has also accepted personal terms with the Blues and confirmation of his transfer is now imminent. Sky Sports

Liverpool defender Neco Williams will undergo a medical on Sunday ahead of his proposed move to Nottingham Forest. Goal

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 27, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Lazio. Talksport

Arsenal could make a surprise approach for Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 31. The Star

Barcelona coach Xavi is considering leaving Miralem Pjanic out of the team’s pre-season preparations and the midfielder could be sold with Sporting CP willing to pay €10 million (£8m/$10m) for 50% of the player’s rights. AS

Newcastle are the latest side to show interest in Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, with Fichajes claiming that a bid is on the table.

Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks will be allowed to leave Tottenham if the right offer comes in this summer.

England forward Phil Foden, 22, is set to sign a new six-year deal at Manchester City worth £200,000-a-week. The Star

Juventus are aware of negotiations between the agents of Matthijs de Ligt and Bayern Munich but the Serie A giants have yet to receive an opening bid for the 22-year-old Netherlands defender, who has also been linked to Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano

Borussia Dortmund have no intention of loaning out American attacker Gio Reyna, 19, who has received interest from Rangers. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are preparing an improved offer for Robert Lewandowski. The Catalan club will increase the figure to €50m (£42m/$51m) after their a €40 million (£34m/$41m) bid was turned down. Sport1