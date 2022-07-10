Zim players abroad wrap: MOTM Hadebe strikes late to save the day for Houston Dynamo

Teenage Hadebe delivered a man-of-the-match performance that helped his Houston Dynamo team secure a vital home point against FC Dallas on Sunday morning.

The Zimbabwean played the entire MLS game and scored a last-gasp equaliser when Dynamo had conceded a second goal just a few moments before in the referee’s added time.

Hadebe ghosted out of nowhere and mopped home a rebound after the keeper parried the ball in the defender’s path.

This man loves to pop 🆙 in the box!#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/yRuZCIY9S1 — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 10, 2022

The goal is Hadebe’s second this season after netting earlier in the campaign.

FC Dallas’Eddie Munjoma was an unused substitute in the game. The 23-year-old is having limited game time after featuring in four games across all competitions this season thus far.

In Europe, several players returned to the field for the first time as they continued their preparations for the 2022/23 season.

France-based Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second-half substitute in Lyon’s 4-2 victory over third-tier club Football Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas 01.

The Zimbabwean was included in the squad despite rumours he could leave the club.

Ligue 1 side Brest has expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward, while another French team and several German clubs are also monitoring the player.

Marshall Munetsi was also in action on Saturday as his French team Stade de Reims lost 2-1 to FC Gobelins in their first pre-season friendly match.

Munetsi started in the match before the coach brought in a new lineup in the second half.

England-based Macauley Bonne was on target in QPR’s friendly against Crawley Town.

Bonne came on at the start of the second half and netted two goals in ten minutes as the Rangers drew 3-3.

The 26-year-old is yet to decide whether to stay at the club or move on loan again to Ipswich Town.

Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba received praise for his performance in the 4-0 victory over English League Two side Walsall FC.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was in the Villa first XI that included several fringe players but also consisted of other regulars from last season like captain Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traoré and Leon Bailey.

Nakamba started the match and played until halftime.

Pic Credit: Houston Dynamo