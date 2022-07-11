Chelsea snap up promising Zim teen

Chelsea have reportedly signed promising Zimbabwean teenager Shumaira Mheuka from Brighton and Hove Youth.

The young forward will join the Blues’ U15s ahead of the new season.

According to German website Transfermarkt and the Secret Scout, Mheuka completed his transfer on Saturday.

BOOM 💥 Chelsea have today signed U15 Shumaira Mheuka from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has played for England u15s and Brighton u18s last year https://t.co/0FmA7FZLBD pic.twitter.com/9ki0R8WIry — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 9, 2022

The 15-year-old, who is said to have a developed technical and physical ability, played for Brighton’s U18s last season.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Mheuka has represented England at U15s and made his debut in April this year. He has featured in two matches and scored two goals.